Wolves v Aston Villa

Wolves take on Aston Villa on Saturday 14th January, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

This Midlands derby is sure to be a passionate affair, and there is a small chance it’ll also be a great game of football too. Villa are the sort of team that currently have the mindset of being too good to spend that long in the Championship, but right now sit in the middle of the table and aren’t that close to being back in the Premier League.

Wolves are even further away from the promised land, but that won’t dull their passion for this encounter with a team they have been forced to look up to, against their will.

