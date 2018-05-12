Tranmere v Boreham Wood

Tranmere take on Boreham Wood on Saturday 12th May, 2018, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

It wasn’t too long ago that Tranmere were a league side, albeit not a huge one, but today that is all over and the club has made their way out of the system. Like many outsiders, they immediately realised it was better to be in the club, and today take on Boreham Wood to see who gets to come back to the football league next term.

The winner will have to go through all the normal questions and jump through the hoops that are usual, but it will be the happiest summer in years, no doubt.

