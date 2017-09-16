Spurs v Swansea

Spurs take on Swansea on Saturday 16th September, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

There were many predicting a Tottenham title this season, on the back of some excellent form last term and the fact they kept most of their underpaid stars over the summer, but there was another factor in play, Wembley. With the club no longer in their White Hart Home, the famous atmosphere that had so often spurred them to victory has been lost, and of course there is no guarantee they will be able to recover it when they arrive at their new home.

A win over Swansea shouldn’t be too tough though, so expect to see some happy fans leaving the big house.

