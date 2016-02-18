Sevilla v Leicester

Sevilla take on Leicester on Wednesday 22nd February, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

The plight of Leicester City in the Premier League versus the Champions League could not be more different. Domestically they are about as good as a Jamie Vardy anger management course, flirting with relegation and playing as though last year didn’t happen, while they breezed through their group in Europe without breaking a sweat.

Now though, the real challenge starts, and this game will be harder than replacing Kante, with Sevilla a team capable of taking wins from any team in the world. Ranieri is already stressed, and this might not help him with that a lot.

