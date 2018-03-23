Portsmouth v Oxford Utd

Portsmouth take on Oxford on Sunday 23rd March, 2018, with kickoff at 16:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on SKY SPORTS.

If what you want is great derbies, Portsmouth are no longer your men. There was a time when their matches with Southampton were too spicy for the pepper, but nowadays the Saints are in the top division and Pompey have fallen like Pompei, crushed under their own hubris and the decision to let Harry Redknapp touch the reins.

This is a game with a club that has not enjoyed those lofty atmospheres, but will still be a good contest as Oxford know they have what it takes to at least give their hosts a scare.

