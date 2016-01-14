Plymouth v Liverpool

Plymouth take on Liverpool on Wednesday 18th January, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT SPORT 2.

Because they couldn’t score in the first leg at Anfield, tonight Liverpool must travel to Plymouth for an FA Cup replay they probably would have preferred to avoid, all things being equal. The noise and concern about fixture build up for the already tired first team is probably a bit over-the-top if you consider Jurgen Klopp will make at least nine changes for this match from the starting eleven at Old Trafford, but that’s the modern football media.

If Plymouth win it’ll be a momentous occasion for them, and to be honest even a Liverpool FA Cup win wouldn’t be that historic, so it’s easy to root for the underdogs.

