Millwall v Birmingham

Millwall take on Birmingham on Saturday 21st October, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

We aren’t sure who is responsible for scheduling the games this season, but it seems like the Championship is causing some real headaches for whatever unfortunate soul drew that short straw. Millwall have lost their last two, while Birmingham have three points from the same, but both sit firmly in the bottom third and are desperate for a bit of momentum to give them hope.

It might be a lot of fun though, if the fans commit and the players follow their lead, and there is no doubt both teams will be fiending for the points.

