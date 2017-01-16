Leicester v Fleetwood

Leicester take on Fleetwood on Tuesday 16th January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The first leg of this momentous tie between the team Jamie Vardy used to play for and the one he currently plays for was a nil-nil draw, which was underwhelming to say the least for the fans in the ground. The return should be a simple win for the Foxes, although our chances of seeing the sharp faced ex-con turn out aren’t much better, with Leicester needing more in the league.

If the home side lose here it will be a problem, but if they win it won’t be the best thing, as there are a lot of games to go before this competition becomes rewarding.

