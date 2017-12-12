Huddersfield v Chelsea

Huddersfield take on Chelsea on Tuesday 12th December, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

After the match on the weekend, Chelsea are in a bit of a pickle right now. A loss to West Ham is never ideal, but doing so in the manner that they did, and with many considering this one of the worst West Ham teams we’ve seen in a while, is really shocking, and even with the extra fixtures this year Chelsea are not a club that should be playing so poorly.

Huddersfield Town are poised to punish if possible, and the spirit in their camp will give them all the belief they need to feel like they can absolutely do that.

