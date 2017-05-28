Hamilton v Dundee Utd

Hamilton take on Dundee Utd on Sunday 28th May, 2017, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports 1.

The first leg of this not-at-all confusing playoff for the Scottish Premier League ended in a draw, so now they everything to play for over the course of ninety minutes and that should make this a lot of fun. Dundee are probably more recently familiar with the top division, but that could make Hamilton hungrier and more likely to chase the win.

Either way, this is going to be the sort of occasion the winning fans remember for years to come, and the atmosphere will be legendary, so tune in, enjoy the action and remember to not listen to what the crowd are saying too hard.

Hamilton v Dundee Utd is LIVE on BT Sports 1.