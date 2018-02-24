Fulham v Wolves

Fulham take on Wolves on Saturday 24th February, 2018, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Wolves are in great form, leading the league and showing how it should be done at this level, but today they will be put to the test. Fulham are not that far behind in terms of places in the league table, even if there is nearly twenty points between these two, and that means the home side will fancy getting one over the best team in the division this evening.

If the men in old gold win it will further emphasise their dominance, and take them one step closer to their eventual aim, automatic promotion.

