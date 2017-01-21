Fraserburgh v Rangers

Fraserburgh take on Rangers on Sunday 21st January, 2017, with kickoff at 12:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The fourth round of the Scottish FA Cup shouldn’t throw too many surprises up, but then again Rangers have made a habit of surprisingly bad moves over the last decade or so, hence the Newco joke they can never really escape. The home team will love the attention, and cash a team like Rangers brings to their door, and if they were to win it would be a truly famous day for Fraserburgh.

The reason for that is just how unlikely a result that is, of course, so we wouldn’t recommend staking anything you can’t afford to lose on the smaller side. Still, they can dream.

Fraserburgh v Rangers is LIVE on Sky Sports.