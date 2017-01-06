Fleetwood v Leicester

Fleetwood take on Leicester on Saturday 6th January, 2017, with kickoff at 12:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC1.

This is a game where the focus will mainly be on Jamie Vardy, who once played for Fleetwood and then went on to win the league with Leicester, but in some ways it would be weird if he actually played. The Foxes aren’t in a title race, but trying to win the FA Cup is a tough task when you consider the likes of Spurs, United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all in the hunt for any trophy going, and that includes this old pot.

Still, they are on telly and it’s his old stomping ground (not in that way), so expect ankle-tag Jamie to enjoy his day in the spotlight.

