Doncaster v Rotherham

Doncaster take on Rotherham on Saturday 11th November, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

While the international break continues, the teams in the lower division get to get on with getting on and will hopefully entertain us this weekend. That is not to say that international football cannot be entertaining, in the same way we should not say Piers Morgan is never right. It just happens so rarely that you’d be better off waiting for the second coming of Christ to occur in your downstairs bathroom.

Donny and Rotherham are not what you’d call luxurious or particularly glamourous, and you wouldn’t want to honeymoon there, but they can definitely give us a contest here.

Doncaster v Rotherham is LIVE on Sky Sports.