Coventry v Exeter

Coventry take on Exeter on Sunday 27th May, 2018, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

After the big noise out in Kiev, it is time for Rotherham and the Shrews to face off, and the first thing we should say is that there will be more of their fans in the ground than there will scousers at the Champions League final, thanks to the wonderful and not in any way corrupt work of UEFA, their commercial partners, and the footballing grinch.

Rotherham could do with a win, after the decade that town has had, but at this level they all want it more than their next breath, making for some great games.

Coventry v Exeter is LIVE on Sky Sports.