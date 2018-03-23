Chesterfield v Notts County

Chesterfield take on Notts County on Sunday 23rd March, 2018, with kickoff at 13:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on SKY SPORTS.

With all the fun going on around the England team, it has been a rare few days in the sun for the lower league teams, and they are enjoying it. There is an argument that crowds not over a certain number actually produce a more authentic and enjoyable atmosphere, and there are definitely ground that back this up in the Premier League and below.

Whoever wins here will be delighted to have not fluffed their lines on the big day, but the season is far longer than ninety minutes.

Chesterfield v Notts County is LIVE on SKY SPORTS.