Chelsea v Watford

Chelsea take on Watford on Monday 15th May, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Chelsea are champions, Watford are safe and that is why this game will probably not be that interesting. Hull joined Boro and Sunderland as the teams not joining us next term after a loss to Palace that pretty much summed up why they are going down (no quality), and that means that the Hornets will be a Premier League team next year regardless of their fate today.

So, this game doesn’t mean much, but on the plus side neither manager needs to rest players for Europe. Sorry if I sound unenthusiastic, but this might just be buckets and spades.

Chelsea v Watford is LIVE on Sky Sports 1.