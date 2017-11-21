Borussia Dortmund v Spurs

Dortmund take on Spurs on Tuesday 21st November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

According to the last Harry Kane bulletin, this week the striker has decided his main ambition is to spend an entire career at White Hart Lane, specifically his own. Given that Kane’s top-class career actually started quite late compared to many of his peers it is brave to be so clear about picking club over success, but then again he was making eyes at Real Madrid not long ago, so let’s not be too sure he’s COYS for life.

If Tottenham win this, it will bode well for them going forward, and English teams generally look pretty good this year.

