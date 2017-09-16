Barnsley v Aston Villa

Barnsley take on Aston Villa on Saturday 16th September, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Two teams, with six games played each, and seven points apiece to show for it. If that doesn’t fill you with anticipation and delight then keep in mind Villa have one of the bigger budgets in this division too, so should be one of the most exciting to watch, even if they are currently wallowing in the bottom half and looking anything but convincing.

A win for Barnsley, even as they home team, would be great for their fans and their morale, and with the aforementioned Midlanders not exactly a small team it would also create some interesting questions at Villa Park.

