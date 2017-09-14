Atalanta v Everton

Atalanta take on Everton on Thursday 14th September, 2017, with kickoff at 18:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Tonight we have a couple of teams with very different attitudes toward Thursday night football. Aside from their manager, who seems to believe he should be managing Barcelona despite having done nothing to justify that, the majority of Everton should be pretty pleased to be here, and only slightly unhappy about having to give their new superstar a lift to the airport because he’s the kind of turn who drives drunk.

Atalanta are the kind of team most English fans won’t have heard much of, but one that can definitely win here.

