Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Aston Villa take on Middlesbrough on Tuesday 15th May, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

More sides battling to get back in the top league, sides that used to be in the top league, and it should be a good watch. There are some good players on show, although in this particular game some of those good players think they are far more than just good, and it also will set up nicely after the game yesterday between Fulham and Derby.

The winner goes to Wembley, hopefully with a good portion of their fanbase in tow, and the loser spends another year in the toughest league in Europe.

