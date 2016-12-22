Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal take on Palace on Sunday 1st January, 2017, with kickoff at 16:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Another couple of London teams come together on the first day of 2017, with disgraced former England manager Sam Allardyce set to lead his team at the Emirates, where Wenger rules supreme. We might poke fun at Tottenham for not winning stuff, but if we are honest and fair the same criticism has to be levelled at Arsenal, but louder, as they have better players.

Palace would be stoked to get a draw here after being the worst team of 2016, so don’t expect massive ambition from the Eagles.

