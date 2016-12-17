Aldershot v Woking

Aldershot take on Woking on Monday 26th December, 2016, with kickoff at 12:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

The home of the British army gets a chance to go on the telly this Boxing Day as Aldershot take on Woking in the National League. Neither side is that close to the top of the table, but with the games coming thick and fast over the holiday season there is a great chance for any team to pick up some momentum and make a real push for success moving into the new year.

Woking have only lost one of their last six, while home side Aldershot have won one of their last seven, so you can expect a close game at least.

Aldershot v Woking is LIVE on BT Sport 1.