Ajax v Man Utd

Ajax take on Man Utd on Wednesday 24th May, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

Two of the greatest teams in European football meet tonight, with neither anything like close to their pomp. United can still spend like a Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, even more so at times, but the days when they expected to meet those two in the final of the Champions League have been replaced by this Europa adventure, that admittedly has a pot of gold at the end of it.

Ajax have arguably fallen far further, once redefining football with Cruyff and co before doing the same in the 90s through Davids, Seedorf and the rest, but tonight all that could be rolled back.

