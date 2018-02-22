Zenit v Celtic

Zenit take on Celtic on Thursday 22nd February, 2018, with kickoff at 18:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

To the surprise of many, including the people who fund Zenit and their astonishingly expensive project, Celtic were able to take the victory in the first leg of this tie, albeit only by the only goal of the game. The Russian side is confident they can turn things around, but then their manager Mancini was confident he could deliver success at Man City, and he’s Zenit manager, so….

If Celtic go through it will be maybe the most impressive thing they’ve achieved under Brendan Rodgers, which tells you a lot about their league.

