Wrexham v Eastleigh

Wrexham take on Eastleigh on Saturday 7th October, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

We’ve another sort-of top v bottom clash here, this time from the National League where Welsh outfit Wrexham are currently sixth. In contrast with that Eastleigh are eighteenth and struggling like Donald Trump Jr at an elementary school spelling bee, so we should expect the men from the land of the endless clouds to triumph without too much difficulty.

With England on tomorrow, this is your best chance of seeing a team that is not a boring, turgid failure run by a man who is most famous for missing a penalty and selling pizza, so don’t miss out.

Wrexham v Eastleigh is LIVE on BT Sports.