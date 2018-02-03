Wolves v Sheffield Utd

Wolves take on Sheffield Utd on Saturday 3rd February, 2018, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Wolves are flying high, propelled to the top of the Championship by some fairly dodgy looking deals facilitated by a former super agent from Portugal. Today they face one of the old guard in Sheffield United, and a team in decent form if you trust the league table, with the Blades just outside the top six and looking up for part two of the season.

Wolves have an eleven point lead at this stage, not the sort of advantage any team should drop, so expect them to come out hard in an effort to assert their dominance.

Wolves v Sheffield Utd is LIVE on Sky Sports.