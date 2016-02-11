Wolves v Newcastle

Wolves take on Newcastle on Saturday 11th February, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Newcastle are having a fantastic season, exactly as you’d expect from a team with some Premier League players and a Champions League winning manager, but there is still some way to go. Recent losses for top sides will have reminded the Magpies of the fragility of their position, but then again they have lost twice in their last ten games and won’t need too vigorous a jogging of the memory.

Wolves have won two of their last four, but remain entrenched in a dismal battle to stay clear of the relegation spots, which is far from good enough given their size and stature.

