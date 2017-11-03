Wolves v Fulham

Wolves take on Fulham on Friday 3rd November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Friday sees the Championship getting a time to shine this week, with one of the weirdest teams in the history of English football on show. Thanks to an association with a shady agent, Wolves were able to make some really stupid signings over the summer, the most ridiculous of which was undoubtedly Ruben Neves. Feted as the next star of Portuguese football and linked with Liverpool, the young man has been tearing up the league since he arrived.

If Wolves beat Fulham here it will be the continuation of an excellent start, but there is nothing to be taken for granted on either side.

