Wolves v Chelsea

Wolves take on Chelsea on Saturday 18th February, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

The evening game sees the best team in the land taking on what is a fairly poor Wolves outfit, both historically and in terms of their actual form this season. While Chelsea are setting records and sweeping almost all before them, Wolves have lost four of their last five and find themselves at the wrong end of the Championship table as a result.

Chelsea have actually drawn two of their last three games, so it’s fair to say they aren’t in the tippest of top form, but should still have enough to see off the boys in old gold.

