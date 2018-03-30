Woking v Macclesfield

Woking take on Macclesfield on Friday 30th March, 2018, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT SPORT.

See what we mean? As if that Oxford game wasn’t thrilling enough, we also get to enjoy Macclesfield and Woking doing whatever it is they normally do, on the television. This is probably as a result of some kind of religion that happened a long time ago, and will be accompanied by chocolate, fruity bread treats and unwanted petitions from those who still believe.

Anyway, if that hasn’t offended you, then you might want to tune in to this game, as you clearly have an iron constitution and endless patience.

