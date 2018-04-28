Woking v Dover

Woking take on Dover on Saturday 28th April, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Dover are right on the verge of having a great season and making the playoffs, while Woking are right on the verge of having a crap season and getting relegated, meaning this is a proper game that could mean everything. Of course, if they both fail and nothing happens, it will be forgotten, but at this level that is true of a fair few encounters.

Still, it’ll be all passion, heart and soul, and other such clichés used to describe games that aren’t actually going to be good football.

