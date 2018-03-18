Wigan v Southampton

Wigan take on Southampton on Sunday 18th March, 2018, with kickoff at 13:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC1.

Wigan were once like Southampton, with good recruitment and the ability to seemingly punch above their weight, but now Wigan have slipped away. They were able to beat a Man City side that had destroyed pretty much everyone until then, and if that was possible there is no reason they can’t beat Southampton, who have just sacked their useless manager to replace him with Mark Hughes.

If that sounds like putting out a fire to set a fire, it probably is, but there is always a chance the man who failed at Stoke finds a bit of luck at least.

