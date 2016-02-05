Wigan v Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan take on Sheffield Wednesday on Friday 3rd February, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

With the season just having passed the halfway mark, games are starting to look a little bit more significant, and for Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday this Friday night clash is a big one with the run-in in mind. The Owls are level on points with sixth-place Derby, and could go as high as fifth if they get a win here, but they come up against a Wigan team with a lot of their own to play for.

The Latics sit in the relegation zone of the Championship, but have won their last two games and need to maintain the momentum gained if they are to climb free of danger.

