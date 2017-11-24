West Ham v Leicester

West Ham take on Leicester on Friday 24th November, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Leicester just hired a new manager, one that apparently wasn’t good enough for South Coast giants Southampton, but just about scrapes into the dugout of a recent Premier League winner. All jokes at Saints’ expense aside (and they are so easy these days), this should be a decent contest, and is one that West Ham need to win more than Slaven Bilic needs his next hair replacement treatment.

Whoever comes out on top should be delighted, and if it’s West Ham there will also be the sensation of having won against the odds, which is always nice.

