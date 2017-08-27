West Brom v Stoke

West Brom take on Stoke on Sunday 27th August, 2017, with kickoff at 13:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

This game is between the team Tony Pulis used to manage, and the one the Welshman leads today, and for that reason alone you may be forgiven for thinking it might not be that good of a watch. Without meaning to demean the baseball capped-one, his style of football could loosely be described as ‘crap and dangerous’, which is hardly a good omen.

Of course Mark Hughes took over at Stoke, and has started to turn them back into a football team, but don’t be surprised if some of the team revert to type at the sight of their old boss.

