Wednesday v Wolves

Wednesday take on Wolves on Friday 2nd December, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Wednesday just recently relieved their manager of his position, which is probably about fair when you consider the way the team has been playing, and if the club has any sense they’ll let the new man sit out this game against the league leaders. Wolves aren’t invincible as they showed last week, but they are still one of the best teams in the league.

If the Owls can see their way clear to a victory it will be a good day for their fans, but there is a lot of work on to save the rest of their season.

