Wednesday v Swansea

Sheffield Weds take on Swansea on Saturday 17th February, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The Carlos Carvajal derby, as literally nobody is calling it, is happening this weekend, and the fans are pretty much oblivious. The Portuguese has shown some ability as manager of the Premier League team Swansea, which makes his sacking by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday more and more strange. Then again, it is Wednesday, so odd occurrences are to be expected.

If Wednesday win this it will create some very odd crowing in that part of the world, but to be honest the away side are still more focussed on survival than anything else.

