Wednesday v Sheffield Utd

Wednesday take on Sheffield Utd on Sunday 24th September, 2017, with kickoff at 13:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The Sheffield derby is a grand old game that has been dragged down by the failures of the two clubs, and also some dirty off field stuff that has rather blunted the Blades. The fans don’t care though, and today will try to outsing the other as their heroes play what might be the most important ninety minutes of the season for many in the stands.

Regardless of league position, this will be one of the games of the day, and if you get a chance you should tune in to see who comes out on top in the city of steel.

