Watford v West Ham

Watford take on West Ham on Saturday 25th February, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

The last game of the day, and the only one from the Premier League sees Watford take on a West Ham side that look realms happier following the departure of their chubby French talisman turned traitor. Dmitri Payet went from hero to zero faster than that bloke from the Subway adverts, but since his poisonous presence has been purged from the squad things seem a lot rosier at the club.

One loss in their last five on the pitch backs that up, and it will be interesting to see how the Hammers fare today against a Watford team with no lack of backbone.

