Watford v Spurs

Watford take on Spurs on Sunday 1st January, 2017, with kickoff at 13:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Two of London’s smaller teams, certainly in terms of trophy successes, meet today in a match that Spurs fans will tell you makes a big difference in the title race, but doesn’t really. Ten points back on Chelsea and four back on Liverpool in second, the men with cocks on their shirts look as though last season was their best chance at a major title, even if a few key players haven’t clocked on yet.

The new contracts for Lloris, Kane and Rose will have the fans in raptures, and if they can keep this team together top four is not out of Tottenham’s reach.

