Tranmere v Leyton Orient

Tranmere take on Leyton Orient on Wednesday 4th October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Tranmere Rovers and Leyton Orient are currently the proud occupiers of a pair of places in the bottom third of the National League table, which is frankly embarrassing for the former, a club with great history. Leyton Orient have been royally screwed over by other clubs in their area expanding, and the government allowing them to encroach on Oriental land, but they can do nothing about that now.

Orient also haven’t won any of their last five and look about as threatening as Harry Kane on an episode of Mastermind, but they can stop that rot with a good performance here.

