Tranmere v Dover

Tranmere take on Dover on Saturday 2nd September, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

A club that is basically known for being near Liverpool takes on a team from possibly the worst football region in England, that being the south east. Gillingham are the best side from an area fairly flush with cash, and Dover have operated at a level below for a long time now, which is just as depressing for the fans as it sounds.

Still, this will be a good contest, and with not much else available a bit of lower league love should be fun.

