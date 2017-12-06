Tottenham Hotspur v APOEL

Spurs take on APOEL on Wednesday 6th December, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Despite not being the most convincing team in the league this term Spurs have made their seemingly tricky Champions League group look simple, to the surprise of a few. This might be down to the incredible quality in their squad, or it might be due to the fact that Dortmund and the German league are severely overrated, and the group wasn’t that hard after all.

APOEL are the obvious minnows, and are away against a team that is already through. Don’t expect too much commitment from either team, and hope you are pleasantly surprised.

