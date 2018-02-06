Swansea v Notts County

Swansea take on Notts County on Tuesday 6th February, 2018, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC1.

The FA Cup is pretty much all the BBC have to offer in terms of live football these days, and this is the sort of game that makes you realise just that. While it’s technically a giant-slaying waiting to happen, the reality is that Swansea won’t be using their Premier League players for this one, so it’s really up for grabs if County want to reach.

There is a chance even as the away side, as not many in South Wales will fancy the trip out on a very cold Tuesday evening, despite the magic and all that.

