Sutton v Leyton Orient

Sutton take on Leyton Orient on Saturday 5th August, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

We must wait another week for our dose of Premier League football, which should give the hipsters just enough time to find a new insult to throw at the league now it isn’t the home of stupid money anymore. While we wait, we can enjoy some non-League action as Sutton take on Leyton Orient in a game that is, for this level, pretty big time, especially for an opener.

If Sutton get off to a good start they should fancy a win here, but Orient aren’t likely to want to hang at this level for very long, so expect a real contest here.

