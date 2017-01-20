Sutton v Dagenham and Redbridge

Sutton United take on Dag and Red on Saturday 20th January, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

This is another top of the table clash, albeit from a fairly lowly table in overall terms, and for that reason it’s a must see if you really enjoy your non-league football. Neither team is technically top, but both are in the top ten and contending for a spot in the playoffs, if not automatic promotion, so the quality should be as high as it gets for the National League.

It’ll also be a nice warmup to your day of football, if you’re inclined to spend some of your weekend reclining on the sofa with a cup of tea, and the ‘passion’ the top leagues miss should be on show too.

