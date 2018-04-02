Sutton v Bromley

Sutton Utd take on Bromley on Monday 2nd April, 2018, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

Among all the fun and games from the leagues above we have this National League gem, which features one of the best teams not currently in the football league system. Bromley are not that team, but even the away side have an outside shot of making a late run at the playoffs and finding themselves with a shot at making it into the system for real.

Unfortunately for the travelling fans, that looks pretty unlikely based on their recent form, with Sutton having won four of their last five and Bromley, well, haven’t.

