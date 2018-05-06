Sutton v Boreham Wood

Sutton take on Boreham Wood on Sunday 6th May, 2018, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Having finished third in the league proper, Sutton enjoyed a slight advantage coming into the playoffs, but not enough to actually make a real difference. Here, every team is hungrier than Jonathan Pearce at a complimentary buffet, and it’s just a case of who can keep the choke away longer for the men involved.

To everyone not from the area, it will seem like a minor affair, but if you’re from that neck of the Boreham Wood it will mean the world. Or Sutton, thanks.

