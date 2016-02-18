Sutton v Arsenal

Sutton take on Arsenal on Monday 20th February, 2017, with kickoff at 19:55. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC 1.

After getting destroyed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, it is time for Arsenal to face a very different test in Sutton United. The lower league team are obviously enjoying themselves in this cup, having made enough progress to face the Gunners, but taking on even the Arsenal second team is going to be a massive challenge for the men in yellow.

Still, they’ve already created a few shocks, and the cynic in all of us probably expects that their ideal results is a draw and a giant bag of money to go with it. That’s the dream, after all.

Sutton v Arsenal is LIVE on BBC 1.